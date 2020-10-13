Officer: एक अधिकारी की सोच एवं मेहनत से बदल गई गांव की तस्वीर और यहां के लोगों की तकदीर

छिंदवाड़ा. एक अधिकारी की सोच और अच्छी पहल से देवगढ़ की तस्वीर तेजी से बदल रही है। इसी तरफ्तार से यहां के लोगों की तकदीर भी बदलने लगी है। देवगढ़ की ऐतिहासिक धरोहर को बचाने और मूलरूप देने में छिंदवाड़ा जिला पंचायत के सीइओ गजेन्द्र सिंह नागेश की अहम भूमिमका है। जिला प्रशासन ने ऐतिहासिक बावडिय़ों की सफाई कराई तो बारिश के पानी से छलक उठी। नागपुर से आए राजा ने रविवार को बाविडय़ों की बदली हुई तस्वीर देखी तो कहा छिंदवाड़ा जिला प्रशासन ने बहुत बड़ा और सराहनीय कार्य किया है, जिसके लिए मैं प्रशासन को धन्यावाद देता हूं।
मोहखेड़ ब्लॉक अंतर्गत आने वाले देवगढ़ ग्राम में मौजूद 16 शताब्दी की बावडिय़ां गाद से जमीन के अंदर दबी हुई थी, जिन्हें जिला प्रशासन ने खोज निकाला। मनरेगा के तहत बावडिय़ों की सफाई और मरम्मत का काम शुरू किया गया जो लगातार जारी है। सफाई और मरम्मत होने के बाद इस साल हुई बच्छी बारिश से बावडिय़ां भर चुकी है। कुछ बावडिय़ों से पानी छलक उठा है। पानी से लबालब भरी बावडिय़ों को देखकर किसान के चेहरे भी खिल उठे, उन्हें उम्मीद है कि इस साल गर्मी के दिनों में भरपूर पानी रहेगा जिससे वे संतरे की फसल गर्मियों के दिनों में भी ले सकेंगे। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जिला प्रशासन नई बावडिय़ों की मरम्मत और सुधार के लिए कार्ययोजना तैयार कर रहा है। हाल ही में तलाशी गई बावडिय़ों में काम शुरू किया जाना है।
एक अधिकारी की सोच ने बदल दी इस गांव की तस्वीर छिंदवाड़ा जिला पंचायत सीइओ गजेन्द्र सिंह नागेश की एक सोच और जज्बे से देवगढ़ की तस्वीर लगातार बदल रही है, इसी रफ्तार से यहां के मूलनिवासियों की तकदीर भी बदलने लगी है। यह सबकुछ सम्भव हुआ है, सीइओ नागेश की पहल और उनकी लगातार मेहनत के कारण। आने वाले दिनों में देवगढ़ में और भी कई बदलाव नजर आएंगे।
राजा ने कहा धन्यवाद जिला प्रशासन नागपुर से आए देवगढ़ रियासत के तात्कालीन राजा आदित्य प्रताप ने जिला पंचायत सीइओ गजेन्द्र सिंह नागेश के साथ बावडिय़ां देखी। बावडिय़ों के बदले हुए स्वरूप को देखकर उन्होंने छिंदवाड़ा जिला प्रशासन को धन्यवाद दिया। राजा आदित्य प्रताप ने पत्रिका से चर्चा में कहा कि देवगढ़ में मौजूद धरोहर को बचाना उनके बस की बात नहीं है, क्योंकि बावडिय़ों की संख्या बहुत अधिक है। हर साल देवगढ़ पूजा-पाठ करने के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन ऐसा बदला हुआ स्वरूप पहली बार देखने को मिला है। यहां किए जा रहे कार्य में जिला प्रशासन को हर संभव मदद की जाएगी।
