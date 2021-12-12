YUVA UTSAV: 22 विधाओं में प्रतिभा दिखा सकेंगे कॉलेज के कलाकार

आयोजन के लिए भी निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

State Level Youth Festival: Stunning presentation of Sua and Panthi dances with folk dancesArtists threaded the major schemes of Chhattisgarh government beautifully in folk songs The group of women also performed the panthi dance with great energy and vigor. On the second day of Raipur @ State Level Youth Festival, a beautiful performance of folk dances was seen in the three platforms of the Science College campus. Young artists performed sua dances and panthi dances in traditional cos