स्कूल में भेदभाव, दलित बच्चों से बोला- 'अपना खाना दूर करो'

Untouchability being practiced in ripuriya maafi village gov school town shivrampur of Chitrakoot to its extreme level.Strict action must he taken against culprits .Video is of this tuesday 3/08/2022@CMOfficeUP @PMOIndia @DmChitrakoot @yadavakhilesh @Mayawati @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/W35ciHcnQ0