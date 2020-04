अद्भुत : 80 साल की दादी अम्मा की फुर्ती देख जॉन्टी रोड्स को भूल जाएंगे, पकड़े कई कैच, देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Meet Naveen and her 80-year old grandma playing cricket in #Quarantine. She, for the first time ever tried her hands at bowling. 😊 That's what makes #cricket so special. 😍 📽️Send us your videos to get featured. . . #FemaleCricket #LoveCricket #pictureperfect #womenscricket #videogram #videostar