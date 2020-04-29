Irrfan Khan के निधन से Sachin-Saina समेत पूरे खेल जगत में शोक की लहर

Irrfan Khan के निधन पर खेल जगत ने शोक जताया है. टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान Sachin Tendulkar और Saina Nehwal समेत पूरे खेल जगत ने शोक जताया है।

By: Mazkoor

Published: 29 Apr 2020, 04:31 PM IST

Irrfan Khan के निधन से Sachin-Saina समेत पूरे खेल जगत में शोक की लहर
Irrfan Khan

नई दिल्ली : इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) के निधन से पूरे खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है। 54 साल के इरफान ने मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह 2018 मार्च से एक दुर्लभ कैंसर न्यूरो इंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से पीड़ित थे। पिछले साल वह पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो गए थे और उन्होंने अपनी ही फिल्म हिंदी मीडियम के सीक्वल अंग्रेजी मीडियम में काम भी किया था। लेकिन किसे पता था कि यह उनकी अंतिम फिल्म साबित होने वाली है। वह दो साल से जिंदगी के साथ लड़ रहे अपनी जंग हार गए। उनके निधन से हॉलीवुड, बॉलीवुड समेत पूरे भारत में शोक का माहौल है। उनके निधन पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, सानिया नेहवाल, बजरंग पूनिया, मयंक अग्रवाल, रोहित शर्मा, आकाश चोपड़ा समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

सचिन समेत तमाम दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने जताया शोक

इरफान खान के अचानक चले जाने पर एक सुर में पूरे खेल जगत ने शोक जताया है। क्रिकेट के भगवान सचिन तेंदुलकर, ओलंपिक विजेता सायना नेहवाल, टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कोच रवि शास्त्री, पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग, स्टार लेग स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले, तेज गेंदबाज ईशांत शर्मा, पूर्व बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद कैफ, बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना, बाएं हाथ के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन, पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया आदि ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है।

हाल ही में मां का हुआ था निधन

अस्पताल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, इरफान खान पेट की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, उन्हें कोलोन इंफेक्शन हुआ था। बता दें कि हाल ही में उनकी मां का निधन हुआ था, लेकिन एक तो अपनी खराब तबीयत और दूसरे लॉकडाउन के कारण वह उनके अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं जा पाए थे. मां के निधन के कुछ ही दिन बाद इरफान खान भी अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए थे।

Mazkoor Content
और पढ़े

related story

Irrfan Khan के निधन पर Virat Kohli ने जताया दुख, बताया प्यारा व्यक्ति
Irrfan Khan के निधन पर Virat Kohli ने जताया दुख, बताया प्यारा व्यक्ति
जब Saqlain Mushtaq ने की Sachin Tendulkar पर स्लेजिंग, मिला था ऐसा जवाब की मांगनी पड़ी माफी
जब Saqlain Mushtaq ने की Sachin Tendulkar पर स्लेजिंग, मिला था ऐसा जवाब की मांगनी पड़ी माफी
फुटबॉल खिलाड़ियों ने अगर मैदान पर थूका तो उन्हें मिलेगी बड़ी सजा, जाने पूरा मामला
फुटबॉल खिलाड़ियों ने अगर मैदान पर थूका तो उन्हें मिलेगी बड़ी सजा, जाने पूरा मामला
भारत के साथ अंक बांटने पर पाकिस्तान ने जताई नाराजगी, मामला ले जा सकता है ICC में
भारत के साथ अंक बांटने पर पाकिस्तान ने जताई नाराजगी, मामला ले जा सकता है ICC में

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Cricket News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned