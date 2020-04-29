Irrfan Khan के निधन से Sachin-Saina समेत पूरे खेल जगत में शोक की लहर

नई दिल्ली : इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) के निधन से पूरे खेल जगत में शोक की लहर है। 54 साल के इरफान ने मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह 2018 मार्च से एक दुर्लभ कैंसर न्यूरो इंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से पीड़ित थे। पिछले साल वह पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हो गए थे और उन्होंने अपनी ही फिल्म हिंदी मीडियम के सीक्वल अंग्रेजी मीडियम में काम भी किया था। लेकिन किसे पता था कि यह उनकी अंतिम फिल्म साबित होने वाली है। वह दो साल से जिंदगी के साथ लड़ रहे अपनी जंग हार गए। उनके निधन से हॉलीवुड, बॉलीवुड समेत पूरे भारत में शोक का माहौल है। उनके निधन पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, सानिया नेहवाल, बजरंग पूनिया, मयंक अग्रवाल, रोहित शर्मा, आकाश चोपड़ा समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

सचिन समेत तमाम दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने जताया शोक

इरफान खान के अचानक चले जाने पर एक सुर में पूरे खेल जगत ने शोक जताया है। क्रिकेट के भगवान सचिन तेंदुलकर, ओलंपिक विजेता सायना नेहवाल, टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कोच रवि शास्त्री, पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग, स्टार लेग स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले, तेज गेंदबाज ईशांत शर्मा, पूर्व बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद कैफ, बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना, बाएं हाथ के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन, पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया आदि ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है।

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼

Condolences to his loved ones. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir 🙏🙏 #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of #IrrfanKhan This is such a tragedy in these trying times. #India has lost an exceptional artist and talent. My thoughts are with his family and dear ones. RIP Irrfan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pkQliKV3IF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 29, 2020

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrrfanKhan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 29, 2020

RIP Irrfan Khan , so shocking to the news! You were an asset to the industry, redefined the art of acting! Such a warm and a beautiful soul. May god give your family the strength! God bless 🙏 @irrfank #IrrfanKhan #RIP #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/5lnFdzNt8L — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 29, 2020

पान सिंह तोमर, हिंदी मीडियम, इंग्लिश मीडियम वो फ़िल्म हैं जो आज भी देखें तो मजा बांध देती हैं।

किरदार एक केवल ‘ इरफान खान ‘

बेहद दुख है आपके जाने का

फ़िल्म जगत को एक बड़ी क्षति हुई है।

भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G9x9n1R4Pa — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace #IrfanKhan, fabulous actor. Created is own aura and fortune around the industry. May god give his family all the strength. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 29, 2020

हाल ही में मां का हुआ था निधन

अस्पताल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, इरफान खान पेट की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, उन्हें कोलोन इंफेक्शन हुआ था। बता दें कि हाल ही में उनकी मां का निधन हुआ था, लेकिन एक तो अपनी खराब तबीयत और दूसरे लॉकडाउन के कारण वह उनके अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं जा पाए थे. मां के निधन के कुछ ही दिन बाद इरफान खान भी अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए थे।