INDW vs WIW: हरलीन देओल का पहला शतक, वनडे में भारत ने सर्वोच्च स्कोर की बराबरी की

𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁! 🤝#TeamIndia registered their joint-highest score in ODIs (in women's cricket) 🙌 🙌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/u2CL80qolK#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6DU75sGO2g