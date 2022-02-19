पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने नहीं दिए पैसे, जेम्स फॉकनर ने बीच में छोड़ा PSL

PSL 2022 को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर James Faulkner ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए पीएसल को बीच में छोड़ने का फैसला किया है। फॉकनर ने कहा कि उन्हें उनके पैसे नहीं मिले हैं।
Updated: February 19, 2022 05:46:24 pm
1/2— James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022
I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.
But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.
I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.
ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ये शानदार ऑलराउंडर पीएसल में क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स टीम का हिस्सा था। पीएसल में जेम्स फॉकनर ने कई महत्वपूर्ण पारी खेलने के अलावा शानदार गेंदबाजी की है। वहीं अगर PSL 2022 में क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स टीम की बात करें तो ये टीम 9 में से 3 मैच जीतकर अंक तालिका में 5वें स्थान पर है।
2/2
It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.
But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20
I’m sure you all understand my position.— James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए 69 वनडे और 24 टी-20 मैच खेलने वाले जेम्स फॉकनर लंब समय से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम से बाहर चल रहे हैं। वहीं आईपीएल 2022 की नीलामी में भी किसी टीम ने उन्हें खरीदने में इंटरेस्ट नहीं दिखाया था। 60 आईपीएल मैचों में इस खिलाड़ी के नाम 527 रन और 59 विकेट दर्ज हैं।
The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022
Prabhat sharma
प्रभात शर्मा इस समय पत्रिका के स्पोर्ट्स सेक्शन में कार्य कर रहे हैं। 4 साल से मीडिया के क्षेत्र से जुड़े हुए हैं। तकरीबन 1 साल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया तो 3 साल डिजिटल मीडिया का अनुभव रखते हैं। जी न्यूज, टाइम्स नॉउ हिंदी, जनसत्ता जैसे संस्थानों में भी अपनी सेवाएं दे चुके हैं।
