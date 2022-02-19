scriptJames Faulkner leaves PSL accuses PCB | पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने नहीं दिए पैसे, जेम्स फॉकनर ने बीच में छोड़ा PSL | Patrika News

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने नहीं दिए पैसे, जेम्स फॉकनर ने बीच में छोड़ा PSL

PSL 2022 को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर James Faulkner ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए पीएसल को बीच में छोड़ने का फैसला किया है। फॉकनर ने कहा कि उन्हें उनके पैसे नहीं मिले हैं।

Updated: February 19, 2022 05:46:24 pm

पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (PSL 2022) को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी जेम्स फॉकनर (James Faulkner) ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए बीच में ही इस लीग को छोड़ दिया है। जेम्स फॉकनर ने आरोप लगाया है कि उनसे लगातार झूठ बोला गया और अब तक उन्हें उनके कॉन्ट्रेक्ट के पैसे नहीं मिले हैं। जेम्स फॉकनर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मैं पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट फैंस से माफी मांगता हूं। दुर्भाग्य से मुझे PSL के पिछले 2 मैचों से हटना पड़ा और अब पीएसएल को छोड़ना पड़ा। इसका कारण यह है कि पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने मुझे अब तक पेमेंट का भुगतान नहीं किया है। मैं यहां पूरे समय रहा हूं और वह लगातार मुझ से झूठ बोलते रहे।'
James Faulkner leaves PSL accuses PCB
James Faulkner
जेम्स फॉकनर ने आगे लिखा, 'PSL छोड़ने में दुख हो रहा है क्योंकि मैं पाकिस्तान में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को वापस लाने में मदद करना चाहता था। यहां बहुत सारी युवा प्रतिभाएं हैं और फैंस अद्भुत हैं। लेकिन मेरे साथ जो व्यवहार किया गया है, वह पीसीबी और पीएसएल की ओर से एक अपमान है। मुझे यकीन है कि आप सभी मेरी स्थिति को समझेगें।'
ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ये शानदार ऑलराउंडर पीएसल में क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स टीम का हिस्सा था। पीएसल में जेम्स फॉकनर ने कई महत्वपूर्ण पारी खेलने के अलावा शानदार गेंदबाजी की है। वहीं अगर PSL 2022 में क्वेटा ग्लेडियेटर्स टीम की बात करें तो ये टीम 9 में से 3 मैच जीतकर अंक तालिका में 5वें स्थान पर है।
यह भी पढ़ें

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी से 4 साल बाद लिया बेन कटिंग ने बदला

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए 69 वनडे और 24 टी-20 मैच खेलने वाले जेम्स फॉकनर लंब समय से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम से बाहर चल रहे हैं। वहीं आईपीएल 2022 की नीलामी में भी किसी टीम ने उन्हें खरीदने में इंटरेस्ट नहीं दिखाया था। 60 आईपीएल मैचों में इस खिलाड़ी के नाम 527 रन और 59 विकेट दर्ज हैं।
यह भी पढ़ें

कुमार संगकारा ने चुनी इतिहास की सर्वश्रेष्ठ ऑलटाइम XI

Prabhat sharma

प्रभात शर्मा इस समय पत्रिका के स्पोर्ट्स सेक्शन में कार्य कर रहे हैं। 4 साल से मीडिया के क्षेत्र से जुड़े हुए हैं। तकरीबन 1 साल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया तो 3 साल डिजिटल मीडिया का अनुभव रखते हैं। जी न्यूज, टाइम्स नॉउ हिंदी, जनसत्ता जैसे संस्थानों में भी अपनी सेवाएं दे चुके हैं।

