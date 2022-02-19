पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने नहीं दिए पैसे, जेम्स फॉकनर ने बीच में छोड़ा PSL

1/2 I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

2/2

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20



I’m sure you all understand my position.— James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022