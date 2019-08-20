  • Hindi News
  • खेल
  • क्रिकेट
  • हुस्न की परी हैं हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू, विराट कोहली को करती हैं पसंद

हुस्न की परी हैं हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू, विराट कोहली को करती हैं पसंद

हुस्न की परी हैं हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू, विराट कोहली को करती हैं पसंद

Kapil Tiwari | Publish: Aug, 20 2019 02:06:15 PM (IST) | Updated: Aug, 20 2019 02:08:53 PM (IST) क्रिकेट

सामिया आरजू ( Samia Arzoo ) भारत की रहने वाली हैं। उनका जन्म हरियाणा ( Haryana ) के मेवात में हुआ था, लेकिन पिछले तीन साल से वो दुबई में रह रही हैं।

दुबई। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व खिलाड़ी शोएब मलिक के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी की शादी भारतीय लड़की से होने जा रही है। दरअसल, पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हसन अली ( Hasan Ali ) भारत की सामिय आरजू के साथ आज निकाह करेंगे। ये शादी दुबई में होगी।

 

हसन अली ने सामिया संग कराया प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट

शादी से एक दिन पहले हसन अली ने सामिया आरजू के साथ कई फंक्शन को अटैंड किया। दोनों ने प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट भी कराया है। इसके अलावा एक दिन पहले ही हसन अली की मेंहदी की रस्म हुई। वहीं मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन रेगिस्तान में पहुंच गए, जहां उन्होंने विकेट लेने के बाद अपने जश्न मनाने के तरीके को परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ दोहराया।

 

हरियाणा का रहने वाला है सामिया का परिवार

हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू हरियाणा की रहने वाली हैं। हालांकि पिछले तीन साल से उनका परिवार दुबई में रह रहा है। मेवात के नूंह में उनका जन्म हुआ था। सामिया ने अपनी पढ़ाई मेवात रचना यूनिवर्सिटी फरीदाबाद से पूरी की है। इसके अलावा सामिया ने बीटेक भी किया है। सामिया ने इंग्लैंड में भी पढ़ाई की है। पेशे से सामिया आरजू जेट एयरवेज में एयर होस्टेज हैं।

मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन अली का क्रिकेट वाला जश्न

सामिया का फेवरेट क्रिकेटर हैं विराट कोहली

सामिया आरजू का फेवरेट स्पोर्ट्स क्रिकेट है और उनका पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली है। आपको बता दें कि विराट कोहली की फीमेल फैन फॉलोइंग बहुत ही ज्यादा है। ऐसे में उनका फैन होना कोई सरप्राइज नहीं है। हालांकि ये जरूर सरप्रराइज है कि हसन अली या कोई और पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी ना होकर विराट कोहली उनके फेवरेट हैं।

related story

मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन अली का क्रिकेट वाला जश्न
मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन अली का क्रिकेट वाला जश्न
हसन अली को भारत की शामिया आरजू कबूल, 20 अगस्त को दुबई में होगा निकाह
हसन अली को भारत की शामिया आरजू कबूल, 20 अगस्त को दुबई में होगा निकाह
हसन अली के बाद अब इमाद वसीम भी विदेशी लड़की सानिया अशरफ से करेंगे शादी
हसन अली के बाद अब इमाद वसीम भी विदेशी लड़की सानिया अशरफ से करेंगे शादी
हसन अली की भारतीय लड़की शामिया आरजू से ही होगी शादी, दुल्हन के लिए खरीदा घर
हसन अली की भारतीय लड़की शामिया आरजू से ही होगी शादी, दुल्हन के लिए खरीदा घर

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Cricket News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned