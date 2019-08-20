हुस्न की परी हैं हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू, विराट कोहली को करती हैं पसंद

View this post on Instagram

// The Beginning // Hassan Ali and Samiya have a beautiful love story, they met a year ago and since then it has been nothing but beautiful! While this is a union of two souls, it is also a union of two nations that have been involved in decades long hatred. This is another beautiful couple looking beyond borders and spreading love! We wish them the best of luck for their wedding and their Union! Hassan Ali and Samiya, this shoot is brought to you exclusively by Team Da Artist - @daartistphoto Book Us Now! - Pakistan's premier photography Team