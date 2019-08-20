हुस्न की परी हैं हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू, विराट कोहली को करती हैं पसंद
सामिया आरजू ( Samia Arzoo ) भारत की रहने वाली हैं। उनका जन्म हरियाणा ( Haryana ) के मेवात में हुआ था, लेकिन पिछले तीन साल से वो दुबई में रह रही हैं।
दुबई। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व खिलाड़ी शोएब मलिक के बाद एक और पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी की शादी भारतीय लड़की से होने जा रही है। दरअसल, पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हसन अली ( Hasan Ali ) भारत की सामिय आरजू के साथ आज निकाह करेंगे। ये शादी दुबई में होगी।
हसन अली ने सामिया संग कराया प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट
शादी से एक दिन पहले हसन अली ने सामिया आरजू के साथ कई फंक्शन को अटैंड किया। दोनों ने प्री वेडिंग फोटोशूट भी कराया है। इसके अलावा एक दिन पहले ही हसन अली की मेंहदी की रस्म हुई। वहीं मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन रेगिस्तान में पहुंच गए, जहां उन्होंने विकेट लेने के बाद अपने जश्न मनाने के तरीके को परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ दोहराया।
हरियाणा का रहने वाला है सामिया का परिवार
हसन अली की होने वाली पत्नी सामिया आरजू हरियाणा की रहने वाली हैं। हालांकि पिछले तीन साल से उनका परिवार दुबई में रह रहा है। मेवात के नूंह में उनका जन्म हुआ था। सामिया ने अपनी पढ़ाई मेवात रचना यूनिवर्सिटी फरीदाबाद से पूरी की है। इसके अलावा सामिया ने बीटेक भी किया है। सामिया ने इंग्लैंड में भी पढ़ाई की है। पेशे से सामिया आरजू जेट एयरवेज में एयर होस्टेज हैं।
मेंहदी की रस्म से पहले हसन अली का क्रिकेट वाला जश्न
सामिया का फेवरेट क्रिकेटर हैं विराट कोहली
सामिया आरजू का फेवरेट स्पोर्ट्स क्रिकेट है और उनका पसंदीदा क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली है। आपको बता दें कि विराट कोहली की फीमेल फैन फॉलोइंग बहुत ही ज्यादा है। ऐसे में उनका फैन होना कोई सरप्राइज नहीं है। हालांकि ये जरूर सरप्रराइज है कि हसन अली या कोई और पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी ना होकर विराट कोहली उनके फेवरेट हैं।
