Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Anshuman Gaikwad sir. He was our coach for the India U-19 tour to Sri Lanka. Came across as a gentle person with a deep understanding of the game. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.

Om Shanti 🙏🏽