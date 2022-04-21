scripttwitter reactions kieron pollard retirement | "फाइटर और चैलेंजर"- किरोन पोलार्ड के अचानक संन्यास के बाद ट्विटर पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़ | Patrika News

"फाइटर और चैलेंजर"- किरोन पोलार्ड के अचानक संन्यास के बाद ट्विटर पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

कीरोन पोलार्ड ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से रिटायरमेंट का ऐलान कर दिया है। पोलार्ड ने ये फैसला अचानक ही लिया। जानिए ट्विटर पर फैंस ने क्या कहा?

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 21, 2022 09:14:42 am

कल किरोन पोलार्ड (Kieron Pollard) ने अचानक अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया। इसके बाद सभी चौंक गए थे। पोलार्ड के इस निर्णय के बारे में शायद किसी ने सोचा नहीं होगा। इस समय चल रहे IPL सीजन में मुंबई इंडियंस की तरफ से पोलार्ड खेल रह हैं। पोलार्ड का ये फैसला बहुत ही हैरानी भरा था। फैंस ने भी इस बारे में नहीं सोचा होगा कि पोलार्ड इतनी जल्दी रिटायरमेंट ले लेंगे।
pollard.jpg
पोलार्ड ने लिया रिटायरमेंट
पोलार्ड ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी बात रखी। पोलार्ड ने कहा कि वेस्टइंडीज के लिए खेलना गर्व की बात है। मैंने काफी सोच-विचार करने के बाद ये फैसला लिया है। मुझे लगा कि ये समय अब खेल को अलविदा कहने का है। कीरोन पोलार्ड ने वेस्टइंडीज के लिए 123 वनडे मैच खेले हैं, जबकि 101 T-20 इंटरनेशनल मैच भी खेले हैं। कीरोन पोलार्ड के नाम 2706 वनडे रन, 55 विकेट हैं, जबकि T-20 इंटरनेशनल में पोलार्ड ने 1569 रन, 42 विकेट अपने नाम किए हैं। पोलार्ड को एक भी टेस्ट मैच खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला। पोलार्ड के रिटायरमेंट के ऐलान के बाद ट्विटर पर भी फैंस की खास प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिली।
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट लॉर्ड। मैं चाहती हूं कि आप IPL से संन्यास ना लें)
(एक पावर हिटिंग मिस्ट्रो, सॉलिड टीम मैन और महान दोस्त। आपके शानदार इंटरनेशनल करियर के लिए बधाई।आप लैजेंड हो। आगे के लिए शुभकामनाएं।)
(एक फाइटर और चैलेंजर, फील्ड में शानदार एटीट्यूड के साथ। बधाईयां।)
(सभी चीजों के लिए धन्यवाद।)
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट पॉली। सबसे महान फिनिशर में से एक।)
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट। खास मेमोरी देने के लिए धन्यवाद।)
Joshi Pankaj

