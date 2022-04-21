"फाइटर और चैलेंजर"- किरोन पोलार्ड के अचानक संन्यास के बाद ट्विटर पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

कीरोन पोलार्ड ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से रिटायरमेंट का ऐलान कर दिया है। पोलार्ड ने ये फैसला अचानक ही लिया। जानिए ट्विटर पर फैंस ने क्या कहा?
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 21, 2022 09:14:42 am
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट लॉर्ड। मैं चाहती हूं कि आप IPL से संन्यास ना लें)
Happy Retirement LLord 🥺❤️— Anshu IK23 (@anshuu23) April 20, 2022
I Just Wish You'll not take Retirement From IPL Tho , Next Season Also I Want You To Be In Blue & Golden More Polly 🥺🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zgTJSbHQOY
(एक पावर हिटिंग मिस्ट्रो, सॉलिड टीम मैन और महान दोस्त। आपके शानदार इंटरनेशनल करियर के लिए बधाई।आप लैजेंड हो। आगे के लिए शुभकामनाएं।)
A power hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you’re a legend! All the very best for everything to come.🙌 @KieronPollard55 https://t.co/N4HuJPfl8o— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 20, 2022
(एक फाइटर और चैलेंजर, फील्ड में शानदार एटीट्यूड के साथ। बधाईयां।)
A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2022
Congratulations Polly!! pic.twitter.com/DeRJY7aYZj
(सभी चीजों के लिए धन्यवाद।)
Polly thank u for everything🙏 #Polly pic.twitter.com/LvW0CbyFpy— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 20, 2022
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट पॉली। सबसे महान फिनिशर में से एक।)
Happy Retirement Polly 💎— mind raaj (@iampawanpareek) April 20, 2022
One Of The Greatest Finisher
As a fan, the favorite part of your career is the one handed catches in long off & long on part of boundary 😍@KieronPollard55@mipaltan#KieronPollard pic.twitter.com/gM9VIljhkH
(हैप्पी रिटायरमेंट। खास मेमोरी देने के लिए धन्यवाद।)
Thank You For Your Wonderful Memories🖤— Hemanth Nagireddy (@Hemanth27970214) April 21, 2022
Happy Retirement❤️
Kieron Pollard Big Man 🥰 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/ySsoQghkyS
