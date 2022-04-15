scripttwitter reacts as joe root steps down from englands test captaincy | जो रुट द्वारा अचानक इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस की जोरदार प्रतिक्रियाएं | Patrika News

जो रुट द्वारा अचानक इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस की जोरदार प्रतिक्रियाएं

जानिए जो रूट द्वारा इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने क्या कहा।

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 15, 2022 04:43:24 pm

जो रुट (Joe Root) ने आज इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ दी है। रूट का ये फैसला काफी चौंकाने वाला था। दरअसल रूट की कप्तानी पर पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार सवाल खड़े हो रहे थे। एशेज में करारी हार के बाद इसकी शुरूआत हुई थी। अब वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भी इंग्लैंड को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। शायद रूट के ऊपर काफी दबाव आ गया था। अपने बयान में ये बात खुद रूट ने भी कही है। रूट ने कहा कि अपने परिवार के साथ विचार-विमर्श के बाद ही उन्होंने ये फैसला लिया।
twitter reacts as joe root steps down from englands test captaincy
जो रूट ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

खैर जो रूट इंग्लैंड की तरफ से सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज भी रहे। कप्तान के रूप में भी उन्होंने अच्छी जिम्मेदारी निभाई। कप्तान के रूप में रूट ने 64 टेस्ट मैचों में 27 टेस्ट मैच जीते हैं। ये कारनामा कोई भी इंग्लिश कप्तान नहीं कर पाया। वहीं कप्तान के रूप में रूट ने बल्ले के साथ भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। रूट के नाम सर्वाधिक 5295 रन दर्ज हैं। रूट के इस ऐलान के बाद फैंस भी काफी निराश नजर आए। फैंस ने ट्विटर पर अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी दी।
(जो भी आपने एक कप्तान के तौर पर किया, इंग्लैंड के फ्यूचर के लिए किया उसके लिए थैंक्यू। हम सभी आपकी सराहना करते हैं।)
(कोई कंट्रोवर्सी नहीं और इस तरह ही एक दिग्गज जाता है।)
(ये बहुत अच्छा निर्णय था। जो हमेशा एक अच्छे बल्लेबाज और इंसान रहे।)
(इंग्लैंड फैंस के लिए ये काफी बुरा होगा। सभी ने उन्हें मजबूर किया)
(धन्यवाद जो रूट।)
(इंग्लैंड के कप्तान के रूप में आपने जो अचीव किया उस पर गर्व हैं। अब आपको अपने गेम पर फोकस करने का समय है।)
(मेरे ऑल टाइम फेवरेट प्लेयर।)
Joshi Pankaj

