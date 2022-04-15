जो रुट द्वारा अचानक इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस की जोरदार प्रतिक्रियाएं

जानिए जो रूट द्वारा इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस ने क्या कहा।
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 15, 2022 04:43:24 pm
(जो भी आपने एक कप्तान के तौर पर किया, इंग्लैंड के फ्यूचर के लिए किया उसके लिए थैंक्यू। हम सभी आपकी सराहना करते हैं।)
@root66 Thank you, Joe for everything you have done as captain and will continue to do in future for the England team. We, the fans, appreciate you more than you know. Have a great Easter weekend with your family.— Ben Bradgate 🇺🇦✈️ (@BenBradgate) April 15, 2022
(कोई कंट्रोवर्सी नहीं और इस तरह ही एक दिग्गज जाता है।)
No rr, no controversy, no faltu edits by fans— Rahul Kamal (@abeeyYaar) April 15, 2022
That's how legends step down from captaincy
Joe Root 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YVRkeQ8KOS
(ये बहुत अच्छा निर्णय था। जो हमेशा एक अच्छे बल्लेबाज और इंसान रहे।)
Definitely the right decision. From a fans perspective it’s clear that Joe is a great man and great batter and can now focus on cementing his legacy as Englands highest test run scorer.— Darren Smith (@clifftop22) April 15, 2022
(इंग्लैंड फैंस के लिए ये काफी बुरा होगा। सभी ने उन्हें मजबूर किया)
Totally wrong from English fans! He was forced to make this decision— Harman Rai (@HarmanR47154159) April 15, 2022
(धन्यवाद जो रूट।)
Thank You, @root66 ❤️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 15, 2022
(इंग्लैंड के कप्तान के रूप में आपने जो अचीव किया उस पर गर्व हैं। अब आपको अपने गेम पर फोकस करने का समय है।)
Cheers @root66, be proud of what you achieved as England captain. Now it's time to focus on your own game with no pressure. 🏴— Jack (@jdh1989) April 15, 2022
(मेरे ऑल टाइम फेवरेट प्लेयर।)
My all time favourite player 💗🫂— DhoniFan (@DhoniFanIkkada) April 15, 2022
Just used to watch matches for this man He is no more captain of @englandcricket 🥺 Can’t take it to heart @root66 🫂😢 pic.twitter.com/wlA6feSxPx
