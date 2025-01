IND vs ENG 3rd T20: वरुण चक्रवर्ती का राजकोट में आया ‘चक्रवात’, 24 रन देकर अंग्रेजों की आधी टीम को कर दिया ढेर

5⃣-wicket haul for Varun Chakaravarthy! 👏 👏



His 2⃣nd in T20Is 👌 👌



He has been on an absolute roll 👍 👍



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/amaTrbtzzJ#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/j1Jd8k1jdj