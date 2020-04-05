टीम इंडिया के इन खिलाड़ियों ने किया पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन, देश में आज होगी 'दिवाली'

- विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा ने देशवासियों से पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन करने को कहा है।

Kapil Tiwari

05 Apr 2020, 01:55 PM IST

टीम इंडिया के इन खिलाड़ियों ने किया पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन, देश में आज होगी 'दिवाली'

नई दिल्ली। टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ( Narendra Modi ) की अपील का समर्थन किया है। टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ( Virat Kohlli ), उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ( Rohit Sharma ) और ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ( Hardik Pandya ) ने पीएम मोदी की उस अपील का समर्थन किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि रविवार रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक सभी देशवासी घर की लाइटें बंद करके दीया, मोमबत्ती मोबाइल की टॉर्च जलाएं। आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने 3 अप्रैल को ये अपील की थी।

विराट कोहली का ट्वीट

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, "जिस तरह स्टेडियम की शक्ति वहां मौजूद दर्शकों में होती है, उसी तरह भारत की आत्मा अपने लोगों में है। आज रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट पर, चलो दुनिया को दिखाते हैं कि हम एकसाथ खड़े हैं, चलो हम अपने हेल्थ वॉरियर्स को दिखाते हैं कि हम उनके पीछे खड़े हैं।"

रोहित शर्मा का ट्वीट

पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन करते हुए उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा है, "टीम इंडिया, हमारा जीवन इस टेस्ट मैच को जीतने पर निर्भर करता है। अपनी एकजुटता दिखाएं। एक महान टीम इंडिया में शामिल होने के लिए, आज रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक प्रकाश फैलाएं। क्या आप मेरे साथ हैं?"

हार्दिक पांड्या की लोगों से अपील

वहीं हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी ट्वीट कह कहा है, "आइए हम अपने फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स पर रोशनी चमकाएं, जो हमें इस अंधेरे में रास्ता दिखा रहे हैं। एक अरब टीम इंडिया की आत्माओं को प्रज्वलित करें। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी हम आपके साथ हैं।"

