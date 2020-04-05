टीम इंडिया के इन खिलाड़ियों ने किया पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन, देश में आज होगी 'दिवाली'
- विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा ने देशवासियों से पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन करने को कहा है।
नई दिल्ली। टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ( Narendra Modi ) की अपील का समर्थन किया है। टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ( Virat Kohlli ), उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ( Rohit Sharma ) और ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ( Hardik Pandya ) ने पीएम मोदी की उस अपील का समर्थन किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि रविवार रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक सभी देशवासी घर की लाइटें बंद करके दीया, मोमबत्ती मोबाइल की टॉर्च जलाएं। आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने 3 अप्रैल को ये अपील की थी।
विराट कोहली का ट्वीट
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, "जिस तरह स्टेडियम की शक्ति वहां मौजूद दर्शकों में होती है, उसी तरह भारत की आत्मा अपने लोगों में है। आज रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट पर, चलो दुनिया को दिखाते हैं कि हम एकसाथ खड़े हैं, चलो हम अपने हेल्थ वॉरियर्स को दिखाते हैं कि हम उनके पीछे खड़े हैं।"
The power of the stadium is in its fans.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020
The spirit of India is in its people.
Tonight 9pm for 9min
Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.
Let’s show our Health Warriors,
We stand behind them.
Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia
रोहित शर्मा का ट्वीट
पीएम मोदी की अपील का समर्थन करते हुए उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा है, "टीम इंडिया, हमारा जीवन इस टेस्ट मैच को जीतने पर निर्भर करता है। अपनी एकजुटता दिखाएं। एक महान टीम इंडिया में शामिल होने के लिए, आज रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक प्रकाश फैलाएं। क्या आप मेरे साथ हैं?"
Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020
Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min.
Light to Fight.
Are you with me?@narendramodi
हार्दिक पांड्या की लोगों से अपील
वहीं हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी ट्वीट कह कहा है, "आइए हम अपने फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स पर रोशनी चमकाएं, जो हमें इस अंधेरे में रास्ता दिखा रहे हैं। एक अरब टीम इंडिया की आत्माओं को प्रज्वलित करें। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी हम आपके साथ हैं।"
Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness!— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 4, 2020
Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI
From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...
We are with you @narendramodi ji !
5th April 9pm for 9min— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 4, 2020
Stand up ! Light up !
Show us your roar, ignite the spirit of a billion hearts and throw this virus off our pitch without a hitch !
The spotlight is on you, together, we can win ! @narendramodi @BCCI
