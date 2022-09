लीजेंड्स लीग क्रिकेट में वीरेंद्र सहवाग और गौतम गंभीर बने कप्तान, क्रिकेट के रोमांच में लगेगा जबरदस्त तड़का

And here are your Captains of #LLCT20!@virendersehwag will lead @AdaniSportsline #GujaratGiants. @GautamGambhir captains the @sports_gmr #IndiaCapitals.



Any guesses on the other two #Boss Captains?#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame #BossGame pic.twitter.com/MhFnavcTan