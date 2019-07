एंटीलिया में मनाया गया बहू श्लोका का पहला जन्मदिन, जानें इस घर की 10 बातें जो बनाती हैं इसे खास

View this post on Instagram

[JUST IN] Shloka di family on her birthday (which was on 11th July) came together to wish her in the most adorable way. So get ready with your popcorns or coffee to watch this BEAUTIFUL journey of "Shloka and the little prince" 😍❤ (Part-1) #HappyBirthdayShlokaMehta 🎂✨ . . Note- (I don't own the rights to this video. All credit goes to the uploader @india.today) #ShlokaMehta #AkashAmbani #NitaAmbani #BirthdayGirl #Birthday #BirthdayMonth #celebrationtime #MukeshAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #Ambani #Mumbai