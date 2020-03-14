एमबीए के विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए 25 तक करें आवेदन

एमबीए करने वालों के लिए ये काम की खबर है। एमबीए के फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम नजदीक है।

राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय से सम्बद्ध आर.ए.पोद्दार इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मैनेजमेंट में एमबीए के विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश (Admission to various MBA courses at RA Poddar Institute of Management affiliated to Rajasthan University) के लिए 25 मार्च तक आवेदन किए जाएंगे (Applications will be made by 25 March)।



5 अप्रैल को जयपुर, जोधपुर, कोटा, उदयपुर, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में बनाए गए परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर होगा

पोद्दार इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मैनेजमेंट एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (पिममैट) 5 अप्रैल को जयपुर, जोधपुर, कोटा, उदयपुर, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में बनाए गए परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर होगा (Poddar Institute of Management Entrance Test (PIMMAT) will be held on 5 April at the examination centers set up in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Delhi)। इसके जरिए एमबीए तथा एमबीए सर्विसेज मैनेजमेंट कोर्स की 60-60 और एमबीए एग्जीक्यूटिव की 40 सीटों पर एडमिशन होगा। परीक्षा के बाद ग्रुप डिस्कशन और पर्सनल इंटरव्यू आयोजित होंगे (Group discussion and personal interviews will be held)।