Exam Guide: इस टेस्ट से चेक करें अपने English एग्जाम की तैयारी

Exam Guide: यदि आप Govt. Jobs के लिए अप्लाई कर रहे हैं तो आप अंग्रेजी (English) के इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां जांच सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के रिजल्ट्स पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं। दिखने में ये सवाल कई बार मुश्किल लग सकते हैं परन्तु याद करने में ये अत्यन्त आसान हैं-

In The following questions, a sentence is divided into some parts. Find out which part of the sentence has an error. The no. of the part is your answer. If there is no error, then choose (e) as your answer.

Question (1) - The revised government’s (A) / guidelines have reduced (B) / the number of mergers (C) / taking place among banks. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (2) - I do not know (A) / who of the (B) / new trainees should (C) / be confirmed. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (3) - Today the success of (A) / companies depends on the (B) / quality of their products and (C) / efficient managing staff. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (4) - Ashok has managed to (A) / achieve his sales targets (B) / for the quarter very easily (C) / than we expected. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (5) - He did not grant (A) / their request for a loan (B) / although it would (C) / displease their boss. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (6) - At present oil companies (A) / are making a loss of (B) / rupees five on all (C) / litre of petrol that they sell. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (7) - Since I was doing (A) / my MBA initially (B) / chose to specialize (C) / in marketing management. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (8) - Governments and business must reduce (A) / its own energy use (B) / and promote conservation (C) / to their citizens and employees. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

Question (9) - Many multinational companies (A) / have not been as (B) / successful in India (C) / than we expected. (D). No error (E)

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

(e) E

रिजल्टः 1. (a), 2. (b), 3. (d), 4. (c), 5. (d), 6. (c), 7. (b), 8. (b), 9. (d)