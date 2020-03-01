GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं वन्य जीवन से जुड़ी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म
GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए वन्य जीवन संबंधी ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...
EPI – Elephant Protection Initiative
AAA – Association of Animal Artists
GSA – Global Species Assessment
DC – Department of Conservation
ACE – Animal Control Experts
FACT – Facility for Animal Care and Treatment
BASH – Bird Air Strike Hazard
MINAE – Ministry of Environment and Energy
DNPWC – Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation
HCVF – High Conservation Value Forest
JWD – Journal of Wildlife Diseases
TCWR – Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge
ACI – Association for Conservation Information
DFWMR – Division of Fish, Wildlife and Marine Resources
ADC – Animal Damage Control
SFW – Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife
IRF – International Rhino Foundation
BCEAW – Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife
WEC – Wildlife Education Center
TRACT – Tiger Research And Conservation Trust
RPU – Rhino Protection Unit
BFF – Born Free Foundation
CATT – Campaign Against Tiger Trafficking
NDMP – National Dormouse Monitoring Programme
PWS – Parks and Wildlife Service
RVS – Rabies Vector Species
SWG – State Wildlife Grant
WAR – Wildlife At Risk
