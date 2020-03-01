GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं वन्य जीवन से जुड़ी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म

GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए वन्य जीवन संबंधी ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

EPI – Elephant Protection Initiative

AAA – Association of Animal Artists

GSA – Global Species Assessment

DC – Department of Conservation

ACE – Animal Control Experts

FACT – Facility for Animal Care and Treatment

BASH – Bird Air Strike Hazard

MINAE – Ministry of Environment and Energy

DNPWC – Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation

HCVF – High Conservation Value Forest

JWD – Journal of Wildlife Diseases

TCWR – Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge

ACI – Association for Conservation Information

DFWMR – Division of Fish, Wildlife and Marine Resources

ADC – Animal Damage Control

SFW – Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife

IRF – International Rhino Foundation

BCEAW – Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife

WEC – Wildlife Education Center

TRACT – Tiger Research And Conservation Trust

RPU – Rhino Protection Unit

BFF – Born Free Foundation

CATT – Campaign Against Tiger Trafficking

NDMP – National Dormouse Monitoring Programme

PWS – Parks and Wildlife Service

RVS – Rabies Vector Species

SWG – State Wildlife Grant

WAR – Wildlife At Risk