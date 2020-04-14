GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म
GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...
FMCG : Fast Moving Consumer Goods
FPO : Follow on Public Offer
FRBM : Fiscal Responsibility And Budget Management
FSSA : Food Safety And Standards Authority (Of India)
FTA : Free Trade Area
FAO : Food and Agriculture Organization
FBI : Federal Bureau of Investigation (of the U.S.A.)
FOR : Free On Rail
FRCS : Fellow Of Royal Collage of Surgeons
FAO : Food and Agriculture Organisation
FDR : Flight Data Recorder; Fixed Deposit Receipt
FEMA : Foreign Exchange Management Act
FERA : Foreign Exchange Regulations Act
FII : Foreign Institutional Investors
FIPB : Foreign Investment Promotion Board
FICCI : Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry
FLAG : Fibre Optic Link Around the Globe
FM : Field Marshal; Frequency Modulated
FPSB : Financial Planning Standards Boards
