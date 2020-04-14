GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म

GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

ये भी पढ़ेः पढ़ाई में नहीं आर्ट में यूं बनाया कॅरियर, आज लाखों में बिकती है इनकी हर कृति

ये भी पढ़ेः इस एक मंत्र से दिन दूना रात चौगुना बढ़ेगा बिजनेस, आज ही आजमाएं

FMCG : Fast Moving Consumer Goods

FPO : Follow on Public Offer

FRBM : Fiscal Responsibility And Budget Management

FSSA : Food Safety And Standards Authority (Of India)

FTA : Free Trade Area

FAO : Food and Agriculture Organization

FBI : Federal Bureau of Investigation (of the U.S.A.)

FOR : Free On Rail

FRCS : Fellow Of Royal Collage of Surgeons

FAO : Food and Agriculture Organisation

FDR : Flight Data Recorder; Fixed Deposit Receipt

FEMA : Foreign Exchange Management Act

FERA : Foreign Exchange Regulations Act

FII : Foreign Institutional Investors

FIPB : Foreign Investment Promotion Board

FICCI : Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry

FLAG : Fibre Optic Link Around the Globe

FM : Field Marshal; Frequency Modulated

FPSB : Financial Planning Standards Boards