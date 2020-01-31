GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं रेडियोलॉजी से जुड़ी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म

GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए रेडियोलॉजी से जुड़े ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

PET : Positron Emission Tomography

ALD : Alcoholic Liver Disease

TRUS : TransRectal UltraSound

IMRT : Intensity Modulated RadioTherapy

RAS : Renal Artery Stenosis

EPI : Echo Planar Imaging

DRR : Digitally Reconstructed Radiographs

FISP : Fast Imaging with Steady Precession

RICP : Raised IntraCranial Pressure

URTI : Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

GOO : Gastric Outlet Obstruction

CPB : CardioPulmonary Bypass

HRCT : High Resolution Computed Tomography

NMR : Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

VEMP : Variable Echo MultiPlanar

PC - MRA : Phase Contrast Magnetic Resonance Angiography

POM : Prescription Only Medicine

SNR : Signal to Noise Ratio

PTRF : Post Transplant Renal Failure

REST : Regional Saturation Technique

RF : Radio Frequency