GK: एग्जाम में पूछी जाती हैं रेडियोलॉजी से जुड़ी ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म
GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए रेडियोलॉजी से जुड़े ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...
PET : Positron Emission Tomography
ALD : Alcoholic Liver Disease
TRUS : TransRectal UltraSound
IMRT : Intensity Modulated RadioTherapy
RAS : Renal Artery Stenosis
EPI : Echo Planar Imaging
DRR : Digitally Reconstructed Radiographs
FISP : Fast Imaging with Steady Precession
RICP : Raised IntraCranial Pressure
URTI : Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
GOO : Gastric Outlet Obstruction
CPB : CardioPulmonary Bypass
HRCT : High Resolution Computed Tomography
NMR : Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
VEMP : Variable Echo MultiPlanar
PC - MRA : Phase Contrast Magnetic Resonance Angiography
POM : Prescription Only Medicine
SNR : Signal to Noise Ratio
PTRF : Post Transplant Renal Failure
REST : Regional Saturation Technique
RF : Radio Frequency
