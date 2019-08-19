Interview Questions: इंटरव्यू में पूछी जाती हैं इन शब्दों की फुल फॉर्म, जाने उत्तर
Sunil Sharma | Publish: Aug, 19 2019 10:05:23 PM (IST) शिक्षा
Interview Questions: आम तौर पर कुछ शब्द ऐसे हैं जो हम रोजाना प्रयोग में लेते हैं परन्तु उनकी फुल फॉर्म हमें मालून नहीं होती हैं, ये शब्द बहुत बार इंटरव्यू तथा कॉम्पीटिशन एग्जाम्स में भी पूछे जाते हैं।
Interview Questions: आम तौर पर कुछ शब्द ऐसे हैं जो हम रोजाना प्रयोग में लेते हैं परन्तु उनकी फुल फॉर्म हमें मालून नहीं होती हैं, ये शब्द बहुत बार इंटरव्यू तथा कॉम्पीटिशन एग्जाम्स में भी पूछे जाते हैं, जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों की फुल फॉर्म....
AHRB : Arts and Humanities Research Board
IBACS : International Bachelor Arts and Culture Studies
CLTAD : Centre for Learning & Teaching in Art & Design
CASE : Culture and Sport Evidence
NCCC : National Center for Cultural Competence
NHDP: National Highways Development Project
NLMA: National Literacy Mission Authority
NMDC: National Mineral Development Corporation
NHRC: National Human Rights Commission
ECLAP : European Collected Library of Artistic Performance
ICASC : International Centre of Art for Social Change
ACDP : Arts and Cultural Development Program
RACC : Regional Arts & Culture Council
TCTE : Traditional Cultural Tangible Expression
ELCP : English Language and Culture Program
TFC : Together For Culture
JUCR : Journal of Urban Culture Research
HPC : High Performance Culture
NADAC : National Archive of Data on Arts and Culture
RCLC : Research Centre for Languages and Cultures
JMRC : Journal of Medieval Religious Cultures
MTCC : Microbial Type Culture Collection
NIO: National Institute of Oceanography
NHAI : National Highways Authority of India
IGNCA : Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts
ZAC : Zero Accident Culture
