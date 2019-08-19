Interview Questions: इंटरव्यू में पूछी जाती हैं इन शब्दों की फुल फॉर्म, जाने उत्तर

Interview Questions: आम तौर पर कुछ शब्द ऐसे हैं जो हम रोजाना प्रयोग में लेते हैं परन्तु उनकी फुल फॉर्म हमें मालून नहीं होती हैं, ये शब्द बहुत बार इंटरव्यू तथा कॉम्पीटिशन एग्जाम्स में भी पूछे जाते हैं, जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों की फुल फॉर्म....

AHRB : Arts and Humanities Research Board

IBACS : International Bachelor Arts and Culture Studies

CLTAD : Centre for Learning & Teaching in Art & Design

CASE : Culture and Sport Evidence

NCCC : National Center for Cultural Competence

NHDP: National Highways Development Project

NLMA: National Literacy Mission Authority

NMDC: National Mineral Development Corporation

NHRC: National Human Rights Commission

ECLAP : European Collected Library of Artistic Performance

ICASC : International Centre of Art for Social Change

ACDP : Arts and Cultural Development Program

RACC : Regional Arts & Culture Council

TCTE : Traditional Cultural Tangible Expression

ELCP : English Language and Culture Program

TFC : Together For Culture

JUCR : Journal of Urban Culture Research

HPC : High Performance Culture

NADAC : National Archive of Data on Arts and Culture

RCLC : Research Centre for Languages and Cultures

JMRC : Journal of Medieval Religious Cultures

MTCC : Microbial Type Culture Collection

NIO: National Institute of Oceanography

NHAI : National Highways Authority of India

IGNCA : Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

ZAC : Zero Accident Culture