Learn English: इस ऑनलाइन टेस्ट से जांचें अपने

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आपके लिए एक अंग्रेजी भाषा का पेपर दिया गया है। यदि आप Govt. Jobs के लिए अप्लाई कर रहे हैं तो आप अंग्रेजी (English) के इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां जांच सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं।

In The following questions, a sentence is divided into some parts. Find out which part of the sentence has an error. The no. of the part is your answer. If there is no error, then choose (d) as your answer.

Question (1) - The carpenter will not (A) / do any work (B) / except give the order. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (2) - Now I understand why (A) / Rakesh did not told (B) / me the reason why he was late. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (3) - No sooner (A) / I had started for college (B) / than it began to rain. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (4) - My elder son deals with (A) / spare parts and manages (B) / his bread and butter. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (5) - Sneha was accused for murder of her husband (A) / but the court found her (B) / not guilty and acquitted her. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (6) - Ritika decided to get up early (A) / to wear a nice dress (B) / and visit her aunt. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (7) - Pinky took me to a coffee cafe (A) / ordered for two cups of coffee (B) / which the waiter brought in no time. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (8) - The teacher drew (A) / an attention of the boys (B) / to the importance of regular practice. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (9) - Preeti is not yet (A) / acquainted with (B) / her husband’s likings. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Question (10) - The boy who (A) / sat close him (B) / was his son. (C) / no error (D).

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

हल : 1. (c), 2. (b), 3. (b), 4. (a), 5. (a), 6. (b), 7. (b), 8. (b), 9. (d), 10. (b)