Learn English: इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर से जांचे अंग्रेजी के एग्जाम की तैयारी

Learn English: यदि आप Govt. Jobs के लिए अप्लाई कर रहे हैं तो आप अंग्रेजी (English) के इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां जांच सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के रिजल्ट्स पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं।

Sunil Sharma

November, 0501:11 PM

शिक्षा

Learn English

Learn English: यदि आप Govt. Jobs के लिए अप्लाई कर रहे हैं तो आप अंग्रेजी (English) के इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां जांच सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के रिजल्ट्स पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं। दिखने में ये सवाल कई बार मुश्किल लग सकते हैं परन्तु याद करने में ये अत्यन्त आसान हैं-

Question (1) - Do we __________ pay for our drinks now?
(a) have got to
(b) have to
(c) have
(d) must

Question (2) - Is that sweater __________?
(a) your
(b) yours
(c) you
(d) yourself

Question (3) - I_____ but my brother doesn't.
(a) tennis like very much
(b) like very much tennis
(c) like tennis very much
(d) very much tennis like

Question (4) - My brother wants __________ an actor.
(a) becoming
(b) become
(c) to become
(d) for becoming

Question (5) - I'd __________ play football than watch it.
(a) more
(b) better
(c) rather
(d) faster

Question (6) - We moved to this town two years _________.
(a) behind
(b) last
(c) passed
(d) ago

Question (7) - The bus stop is not far __________ our flat.
(a) away
(b) off
(c) from
(d) out

Question (8) - ………. as fast as she could, she managed to arrive on time.
(a) Being driving
(b) Having driving
(c) Driving
(d) Driven

Question (9) - ………………. much blood, the driver struggled with the controls.
(a) Being lost
(b) Lost
(c) Having lost
(d) Losing

Question (10) - The train was late. ………………….. I managed to arrive on time.
(a) On the contrary
(b) By contrast
(c) Despite that
(d) Incidentally

Answers: 1. (b), 2. (b), 3. (c), 4. (c), 5. (c), 6. (d), 7. (c), 8. (c), 9. (c), 10. (c)

सुनील शर्मा
