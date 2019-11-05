Learn English: इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर से जांचे अंग्रेजी के एग्जाम की तैयारी
Learn English: यदि आप Govt. Jobs के लिए अप्लाई कर रहे हैं तो आप अंग्रेजी (English) के इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां जांच सकते हैं। सभी प्रश्नों के रिजल्ट्स पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं।
Question (1) - Do we __________ pay for our drinks now?
(a) have got to
(b) have to
(c) have
(d) must
Question (2) - Is that sweater __________?
(a) your
(b) yours
(c) you
(d) yourself
Question (3) - I_____ but my brother doesn't.
(a) tennis like very much
(b) like very much tennis
(c) like tennis very much
(d) very much tennis like
Question (4) - My brother wants __________ an actor.
(a) becoming
(b) become
(c) to become
(d) for becoming
Question (5) - I'd __________ play football than watch it.
(a) more
(b) better
(c) rather
(d) faster
Question (6) - We moved to this town two years _________.
(a) behind
(b) last
(c) passed
(d) ago
Question (7) - The bus stop is not far __________ our flat.
(a) away
(b) off
(c) from
(d) out
Question (8) - ………. as fast as she could, she managed to arrive on time.
(a) Being driving
(b) Having driving
(c) Driving
(d) Driven
Question (9) - ………………. much blood, the driver struggled with the controls.
(a) Being lost
(b) Lost
(c) Having lost
(d) Losing
Question (10) - The train was late. ………………….. I managed to arrive on time.
(a) On the contrary
(b) By contrast
(c) Despite that
(d) Incidentally
Answers: 1. (b), 2. (b), 3. (c), 4. (c), 5. (c), 6. (d), 7. (c), 8. (c), 9. (c), 10. (c)
