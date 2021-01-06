Coffee से जुड़ी ये इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स जान कर मुस्कुरा उठेंगे आप

Learn English भाषा कोई भी हो, उसमें बहुत से रोचक शब्द होते हैं। अंग्रेजी भी एक ऐसी ही भाषा है। इस भाषा में कॉफी जैसे पेय पदार्थ को लेकर कई बहुत ही खूबसूरत अंग्रेजी स्पेलिंग्स बनाई गई हैं जिन्हें सुनते ही आप मुग्ध हो जाएंगे और मुस्कुरा उठेंगे। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही English Words के बारे में

Coffee

कॉफी/कहवा

(If I drink too much coffee, I can't sleep.)

coffee bean

ऐसी फली जिससे कॉफी बनती है

(Coffee beans are not grown in Rajasthan.)

coffee break

सुबह अथवा शाम को कार्य के बीच कॉफी पीने के लिए अल्प विराम

(You can meet me during coffee break in the afternoon.)

coffee cake

कॉफी के फ्लेवर वाला केक

(I do not like coffee cake due to its strong flavor.)

coffee-coloured

दूध वाली कॉफी जैसा रंग

(We've just bought a new coffee-coloured rug for the living room.)

coffee grinder

कॉफी की फली को पीसकर कॉफी पाउडर बनाने की मशीन

(Coffee grinder crushes coffee beans to make coffee powder.)

coffee house

एक ऐसा रेस्टोरेंट जहां बैठकर लोग कॉफी पीते हैं

(We often gather at coffee house and discuss trends in modern literary writings.)

coffee klatch

कॉफी पीने तथा बातचीत करने का सामाजिक अवसर

(Coffee klatches are common social occasions in the US.)

coffee pot

कॉफी बनाने अथवा परोसने का बर्तन

(He poured coffee in the coffee pot and served it to his guests.)

coffee shop

ऐसी दुकान जहां पर कई तरह की कॉफी मिलती है

(Coffee shop is his favourite destination in the evening.)

cold coffee

ठंडी कॉफी

(Let's meet up at the restaurant for cold coffee tonight.)