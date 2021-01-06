Coffee से जुड़ी ये इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स जान कर मुस्कुरा उठेंगे आप
Learn English - कॉफी जैसे पेय पदार्थ को लेकर कई बहुत ही खूबसूरत अंग्रेजी स्पेलिंग्स बनाई गई हैं जिन्हें सुनते ही आप मुग्ध हो जाएंगे और मुस्कुरा उठेंगे।
Learn English भाषा कोई भी हो, उसमें बहुत से रोचक शब्द होते हैं। अंग्रेजी भी एक ऐसी ही भाषा है। इस भाषा में कॉफी जैसे पेय पदार्थ को लेकर कई बहुत ही खूबसूरत अंग्रेजी स्पेलिंग्स बनाई गई हैं जिन्हें सुनते ही आप मुग्ध हो जाएंगे और मुस्कुरा उठेंगे। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही English Words के बारे में
Coffee
कॉफी/कहवा
(If I drink too much coffee, I can't sleep.)
coffee bean
ऐसी फली जिससे कॉफी बनती है
(Coffee beans are not grown in Rajasthan.)
coffee break
सुबह अथवा शाम को कार्य के बीच कॉफी पीने के लिए अल्प विराम
(You can meet me during coffee break in the afternoon.)
coffee cake
कॉफी के फ्लेवर वाला केक
(I do not like coffee cake due to its strong flavor.)
coffee-coloured
दूध वाली कॉफी जैसा रंग
(We've just bought a new coffee-coloured rug for the living room.)
coffee grinder
कॉफी की फली को पीसकर कॉफी पाउडर बनाने की मशीन
(Coffee grinder crushes coffee beans to make coffee powder.)
coffee house
एक ऐसा रेस्टोरेंट जहां बैठकर लोग कॉफी पीते हैं
(We often gather at coffee house and discuss trends in modern literary writings.)
coffee klatch
कॉफी पीने तथा बातचीत करने का सामाजिक अवसर
(Coffee klatches are common social occasions in the US.)
coffee pot
कॉफी बनाने अथवा परोसने का बर्तन
(He poured coffee in the coffee pot and served it to his guests.)
coffee shop
ऐसी दुकान जहां पर कई तरह की कॉफी मिलती है
(Coffee shop is his favourite destination in the evening.)
cold coffee
ठंडी कॉफी
(Let's meet up at the restaurant for cold coffee tonight.)
