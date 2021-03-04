जूतों से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द सीख कर आप भी बोल सकते हैं धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी

अंग्रेजी भाषा में भी रोजमर्रा की चीजों से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे बहुत ही सरल शब्द हैं जिन्हें सीख कर आप भी धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं।

Published: 04 Mar 2021, 09:51 AM IST

जूतों से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द सीख कर आप भी बोल सकते हैं धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी

हर भाषा की तरह अंग्रेजी भाषा में भी रोजमर्रा की चीजों से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे बहुत ही सरल शब्द हैं जिन्हें सीख कर आप भी धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं जूते से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे ही शब्दों के बारे में-

Shoe
जूते
(a pair of shoes, high-heeled shoes, flat shoes, low-heeled shoes.)

Horseshoe
घोड़े के पैरों में पहनाया जाने वाला नाल
(The blacksmith is forging the horseshoe.)

To wear shoes
जूते पहनना
(Except Simran, all students were wearing nicely polished black shoes in the classroom.)

To take off shoes
जूते उतारना
(The devotees took their shoes off by the side of the pond before entering the temple.)

To tie one's shoes
जूते के फीते को कसकर बांधना और गांठ लगाना
(The little girl had tied her shoes very tightly and so she had problem in moving.)

To slip one's shoes on/off
अपने जूते तेजी से खोलना और पहनना
(After the school, the students were slipping their shoes on and off on their way home.)

To polish or clean one's shoes
पॉलिश से घिसकर जूते को चमकाना
(My younger brother is very lazy. He polishes his shoes only every Sunday.)

Shoe-string
जूते का फीता
(The girl bent ahead and untied the shoelaces to make herself comfortable to sit on the sofa of her drawing room.)

To kick one's shoes off
अपने पैरों को हिलाकर जूते उतारना
(The naughty boys do not take off their shoes normally. They usually kick off their shoes.)

