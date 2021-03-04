जूतों से जुड़े ये अंग्रेजी शब्द सीख कर आप भी बोल सकते हैं धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी

हर भाषा की तरह अंग्रेजी भाषा में भी रोजमर्रा की चीजों से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे बहुत ही सरल शब्द हैं जिन्हें सीख कर आप भी धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं जूते से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे ही शब्दों के बारे में-

Shoe

जूते

(a pair of shoes, high-heeled shoes, flat shoes, low-heeled shoes.)

Horseshoe

घोड़े के पैरों में पहनाया जाने वाला नाल

(The blacksmith is forging the horseshoe.)

To wear shoes

जूते पहनना

(Except Simran, all students were wearing nicely polished black shoes in the classroom.)

To take off shoes

जूते उतारना

(The devotees took their shoes off by the side of the pond before entering the temple.)

To tie one's shoes

जूते के फीते को कसकर बांधना और गांठ लगाना

(The little girl had tied her shoes very tightly and so she had problem in moving.)

To slip one's shoes on/off

अपने जूते तेजी से खोलना और पहनना

(After the school, the students were slipping their shoes on and off on their way home.)

To polish or clean one's shoes

पॉलिश से घिसकर जूते को चमकाना

(My younger brother is very lazy. He polishes his shoes only every Sunday.)

Shoe-string

जूते का फीता

(The girl bent ahead and untied the shoelaces to make herself comfortable to sit on the sofa of her drawing room.)

To kick one's shoes off

अपने पैरों को हिलाकर जूते उतारना

(The naughty boys do not take off their shoes normally. They usually kick off their shoes.)