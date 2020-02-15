Learn English: इस मॉक टेस्ट पेपर से जांचे अपनी अंग्रेजी भाषा की Preparation

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा के मॉक टेस्ट के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर पोस्ट के अंत में दिए गए हैं।

In the following questions, sentence (s) is/are given with blank (s) to be filled in with an appropriate word (s). Some alternatives are suggested for the given question. Choose the correct alternative out of the given alternatives as your answer.

Q. 1. He is going to be ......... by me.

(a) scold

(b) scolded

(c) will scold

(d) scolds

Q. 2. He ____ his camera on the table last night.

(a) Laid

(b) Lain

(c) Lay

(d) Lie

Q. 3. Such a bad behavior is a _____ to patients and the profession.

(a) Disservice

(b) Injury

(c) Favor

(d) Illusion

Q. 4. The sovereignty of God is so exercised as to be ____ with the freedom of man.

(a) Bulge

(b) Compatible

(c) Harmony

(d) Rise

Q. 5. The lessons of ____ and brotherhood from his life can take the country and the world forward in true sense.

(a) Equality

(b) Enviousness

(c) Opportunism

(d) Injustice

Q. 6. Most children remain ____ school between the ages of seven and ten.

(a) In

(b) under

(c) at

(d) inside

Q. 7. When I visited him last evening we talked the matter___.

(a) through

(b) away

(c) off

(d) over

Q. 8. Health is too important to be ____.

(a) Invaded

(b) Disposed

(c) Neglected

(d) Detested

Q. 9. Anam’s father, who is always full of vitality, was unfortunately ____the weather for the entire last month.

(a) under

(b) over

(c) besides

(d) along

Q. 10. Minank made a slight ____ of judgement for which he had to repent later.

(a) Error

(b) Mistake

(c) Slip

(d) Choice

Q. 11. Every one of us should endevour to ____ the miseries of the poor.

(a) Diffuse

(b) Mitigate

(c) condemn

(d) suppress

Q. 12. Due to the security reasons we were ____ from entering into the cockpit of the aircraft.

(a) Denied

(b) Rejected

(c) Prevented

(d) Warned

हलः 1. (b), 2. (a), 3. (a), 4. (b), 5. (a), 6. (a), 7. (d), 8. (c), 9. (a), 10. (a), 11 . (b), 12. (c)