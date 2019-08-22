Learn English: विदेशी भाषाओं के ये शब्द सीख कर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: अंग्रेजी भाषा में विदेशी भाषाओं के शब्दों की बहुतायत है। पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप विदेशी भाषा के उन कुछ शब्दों के बारे में जानेंगे जिनका प्रयोग अंग्रेजी में कर आप भी इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी बोल सकते हैं। जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

sine qua non

अनिवार्य शर्त

(Education is a sine qua non of holistic development of a nation like India in the modern age of the 21st century.)

sang-froid

कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी शांत और स्थिर रहने की क्षमता, आत्मसंयम

(The people saluted the exemplary sang-froid of the youth who bravely met the challenges of his life to ultimately become the first IAS officer of his village.)

inter alia

अन्य बातों के साथ-साथ

(The prime minister spoke very emotionally upon many serous issues, inter alia, the fast deteriorating socio-economic condition of the common masses of the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day.)

enfant terrible

कोई भी जो अपनी बातों या कार्यों से समस्या शर्मिन्दगी को जन्म देता हो

(His mother is a great and revolutionary author of English literature. But she is always reckoned as the enfant terrible of the literary world due to her unconventional comments.)

haute couture

उत्कृष्ट फैशनेबल कपड़ों की डिजाइन और उत्पादन

(The Bollywood industry cinemas are not only the world of money, glamour and beauty but also of houte couture fashion shows.)

Avant garde

आधुनिक

(The avant garde writers of the 21st century have now given up writing the novels of fantasy and concentrated on the realistic bitter experiences of lives of the common masses.)