पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Lemon" व "Cherry" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

hand (someone) a lemon

धोखे में रखकर कोई वस्तु बेच देना

(Considering how often that car breaks down, I think the dealership handed you a lemon.)

Lemon

एकदम बकवास/ फालतू

(It sounded like a good deal at the time, but this car he sold me is a total lemon!)

the answer's a lemon

मूर्खतापूर्ण प्रश्न का व्यंग्यात्मक जवाब

(A: "The government is in service of us, so why should we have to pay taxes to them?" B: "The answer's a lemon may be the next time you have a thought, keep it to yourself.")

hand someone a lemon

घटिया माल देकर ठगना

(The shopkeeper has handed me a lemon in the name of fresh supply.)

Cherry

एक तरह का लाल रंग का चेरी फल

(She placed a bowl of cherries on the table.)

cherry

चेरी जैसा लाल

(Her cherry-red lips attracted everyone.)

another bite of the cherry

कुछ करने का एक और मौका

(He missed a medal in the 100 metres, but will get another bite of the cherry in the 400 metres.)

cherry-pick

श्रेष्ठ का चयन करना

(The club is trying to cherry-pick its best players.)

sour cherry

खट्टे स्वाद वाली चेरी

(I can't stand sour cherries, so these better be sweet ones!)