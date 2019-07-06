Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To make someone's blood boil

क्रोधित करना

(His rude behaviour and apathetic attitude made my blood boil.)

To make someone's blood run cold

किसी को बहुत भयभीत कर देना

(The blood stained clothes of the injured bikers on the city street made the people's blood run cold.)

blind leading the blind

एक अयोग्य व्यक्ति का दूसरों को कुछ करने के लिए सहयोग करना

(Mentor must be well-experienced and learned otherwise situation would be not less than when blind would lead the blind.)

In cold blood

जान-बूझकर और निर्दयतापूर्वक

(The villagers killed the chain snatcher in cold blood.)

To sweep the board

सब कुछ जीत लेना

(The government greatly applauded the athletes who had swept the board at the recently concluded Olympics.)

To see which way the wind is blowing

यह निर्धारित करना कि वर्तमान परिस्थिति में करने के लिए सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण कार्य कौनसा है

(People usually fail to see which way the wind is blowing and so they end up meeting failures in their efforts to realize their dreams.)

To fall head over heels in love (with someone)

किसी के साथ गहरे प्यार में पडऩा

(Simran took admission to the college of her home town and soon fell head over heels in love with Prateek, her classmate.)