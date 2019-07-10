Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर आप भी बोल सकते हैं इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

FABLE

छोटी और कल्पित नैतिक कहानी

I will tell you the famous fable of the tortoise and the hare in which the tortoise wins the race.

PARADOX

अंतर्विरोध वाला कथन

It is a great paradox that failures finally become the foundation stone of successes in life.

UNCANNY

विचित्र और जिसे समझना कठिन हो

I had an uncanny experience of life when I found that children did not treat their old parents very well in towns.

DISSEMINATION

प्रसार

For the fast development of the country, importance of Education needs to be disseminated in the rural areas very shortly.

PLAGIARISM

गैरकानूनी रूप से दूसरे लोगों के विचार और कार्य की कॉपी करना और इस्तेमाल करना

She earned huge fame and fortune from her newly published book but very soon she was accused of the plagiarism.

CONSTERNATION

अप्रत्याशित डर या चिंता

The surprise visit of the education minister to the school caused consternation in the employees.

SEETHE

गुस्से में लाल-पीला होना

The people were seething at the severe drinking water crisis of the town.

UNRAVEL

सुलझाना

The police tried hard to unravel the mystery of the murder of the local leader.