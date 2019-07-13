Learn English: अंग्रेजी भाषा के ये शब्द सीखकर बोलिए शानदार अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To price out of the market

कीमतों को इतना ऊंचा रखना कि बिक्री कम हो जाए

(Higher prices do not always ensure high profit. Firms are bound to price themselves out of the market.)

To cuddle up to or against somebody

प्यार या गर्मी के लिए एक-दूसरे के करीब बैठना या चिपककर रहना

(The children cuddled up to their mother previous night to wish on her birthday.)

To prospect for

तेल या खनिज की खोज करना

(Prospecting for huge quantity of crude oil has posed a challenge before the modern scientists.)

To dismiss from one's mind

किसी समस्या के बारे में गंभीरता से सोचना बंद करना

(I have not yet been able to dismiss from my mind the childhood nightmare of delivering a speech before the large audiences.)

To stare in the face

साफ-साफ दिखना, ताकना

(The pathetic condition of the beggars on the city street which I came across yesterday kept staring me in the face whole night.)

To get across to somebody

समझ में आना

(The vested interests of the political parties are gradually getting across to the common masses of the country.)

To sweep something away

किसी चीज से पूरी तरह से छुटकारा पाना

(The globalization, fast sweeping across the countries, has swept away the old life style of the people.)

To spill over something

किनारे से नीचे गिरना या बहना

(When the boy served me the tea, it was spilling over from the cup.)