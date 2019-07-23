Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Water" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

the waters

झरने का पानी जो पीने या तैरने में प्रयुक्त हो

(People used to come to this city to take the waters.)

water off a duck's back

बेअसर आलोचना/चेतावनी

(I've told him that he's heading for trouble, but he doesn't listen - it's just water off a duck's back.)

water under the bridge

पूर्व की समस्या जो अब चिंता का विषय न हो

(Yes, we did have our disagreements but that's water under the bridge now.)

murky/uncharted waters

अपरिचित परिस्थिति जो खतरनाक भी हो सकती है

(After the Wall Street crash, the American economy moved into uncharted waters.)

Water

पौधे आदि को पानी देना

(I've asked my neighbour to water the plants while I'm away.)

Water

मवेशियों को पानी पिलाना या पीने के लिए पानी देना

(The horses had been fed and watered.)

make someone's mouth water

मुंह में पानी आना

(The smell of that pickle is making my mouth water!)

Eyes water

आंखों में पानी आना

(How do you stop your eyes from watering when you're cutting up onions?)

water something

पतला या कमजोर करने के लिए पानी मिलाना

(He has watered the alcohol down to make it less strong.)

water lily

वाटर लिली/कुमुद

(She likes water lily.)