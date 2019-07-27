Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Green" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

green fly

एक प्रकार का कीड़ा, जो पेड़-पौधों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है

(Green flies often harm plants.)

greenhorn

नौसिखिया

(A political greenhorn like him cannot defeat the Prime Minister.)

greenhouse gas

हरितगृह गैस

(carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas.)

greening

हरा-भरा करने की प्रक्रिया

(The next ten years, he predicted, would see the greening of America.)

Green shoots

सुधार के संकेत

(the green shoots of economic recovery are becoming visible.)

green tea

बिना दूध वाली चाय

(Green tea is my favourite drink.)

Greenwich Mean Time

अंतरराष्ट्रीय समय का एक मानक

(Most of the international clocks are synchronized with GMT.)

kelly green

चमकीला गहरा रंग

(I like his Kelly green curtains.)

Pea green

मटर जैसा हरा

(My pea green T-shirt was liked by all.)

green is the new black

किसी समय विशेष के दौरान लोकप्रिय रंग

(Designers say that green is the new black.)

Green climate

हरित जलवायु

(Green climate is characterized by mild or temperate weather.)

Green tomatoes

हरे/बिना पके हुए टमाटर

(Green tomatoes are often used as vegetables.)



Keep one's memory green

कुशाग्र बुद्धि

(Students must always keep their memory green.)