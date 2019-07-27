Learn English: "Green" शब्द पर ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी
Sunil Sharma | Publish: Jul, 27 2019 11:40:00 AM (IST) शिक्षा
Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Green" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे।
green fly
एक प्रकार का कीड़ा, जो पेड़-पौधों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है
(Green flies often harm plants.)
greenhorn
नौसिखिया
(A political greenhorn like him cannot defeat the Prime Minister.)
greenhouse gas
हरितगृह गैस
(carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas.)
greening
हरा-भरा करने की प्रक्रिया
(The next ten years, he predicted, would see the greening of America.)
Green shoots
सुधार के संकेत
(the green shoots of economic recovery are becoming visible.)
green tea
बिना दूध वाली चाय
(Green tea is my favourite drink.)
Greenwich Mean Time
अंतरराष्ट्रीय समय का एक मानक
(Most of the international clocks are synchronized with GMT.)
kelly green
चमकीला गहरा रंग
(I like his Kelly green curtains.)
Pea green
मटर जैसा हरा
(My pea green T-shirt was liked by all.)
green is the new black
किसी समय विशेष के दौरान लोकप्रिय रंग
(Designers say that green is the new black.)
Green climate
हरित जलवायु
(Green climate is characterized by mild or temperate weather.)
Green tomatoes
हरे/बिना पके हुए टमाटर
(Green tomatoes are often used as vegetables.)
Keep one's memory green
कुशाग्र बुद्धि
(Students must always keep their memory green.)
