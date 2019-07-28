Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Grey" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

grey area

अस्पष्ट/ अपरिभाषित

(There's a large grey area regarding whether the use of the new surveillance technology is lawful.)

grey amber

व्हेल मछली से प्राप्त होने वाला पदार्थ

(The large chunk of grey amber that washed ashore is worth more than gold!)

grey power

संगठन/ समुदाय में वृद्ध जनों की ताकत

(When I decided to contest election I knew that grey power would be an important factor in the election and that I needed to rally support from the elderly.)

the men in grey suits

पर्दे के पीछे रहकर निर्णय प्रक्रिया में भूमिका निभाने वाले अधिकारी/ व्यापारी/नेता

(It's easy to get disillusioned as a voter when you know most decisions are made by the men in grey suits.)

little grey cells

दिमाग की सोचने की शक्ति

(The detective credited his "little grey cells" as the reason he was able to solve such a complex and mysterious case.)

Dorian Gray

ऑस्कर वाइल्ड के उपन्यास का पात्र जो बूढ़ा नहीं होता

(Your grandfather must be like Dorian Gray because he doesn't look 70, let alone 90!)

grey matter

बुद्धिमत्ता/ विचारशक्ति

(Use your gray matter and think what will happen if the committee resigns.)

Greyness

बादलनुमा मौसम

(All she remembered about arriving in England was the rain and greyness.)