Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Dust" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

ये भी पढ़ेः Learn English: इन घरेलू वस्तुओं की मदद से भी आप बोल सकते हैं इम्प्रेसिव इंग्लिश

ये भी पढ़ेः Kenny Troutt जिन्होंने तय किया सड़क से महल तक का सफर, जानिए उनके सक्सेस सीक्रेट्स

Consign something to the dustbin

पीछा छुड़ाना/कचरा पात्र में फेंकना

(He consigned the old and useless papers to the dustbin.)

Dustbin bag

कचरा पात्र के अंदर रखा प्लास्टिक बैग/थैला

(We have kept a plastic bag inside a dustbin to hold the waste and keep it clean.)

Dust bowl

शुष्क/मिट्टी भरा क्षेत्र या भू-भाग

(Jaisalmer is the dust bowl of Rajasthan.)

Dustcarts

कचरा उठाने वाले वाहन

(There should be separate dustcarts to collect rubbish from the dustbins outside.)

Dust cloth

धूल-मिट्टी उठाने में प्रयुक्त कपड़ा

(She bought a new dust cloth for removing dust from furniture.)

Duster

श्याम पट्ट साफ करने का कपड़ा

(He cleaned the black board with a duster.)

Dusting

धूल हटाने की गतिविधि

(First she did the dusting and then started working.)

Dusting

पाउडर/बर्फ की पतली परत

(There was a dusting of snow on the lawn.)

Dust jacket

किताब का कवर, जिस पर शीर्षक/ लेखक का नाम मुद्रित होता है

(The dust jacket of the book was glossy.)

Dustman

कचरा पात्र का कचरा साफ करने वाला व्यक्ति

(The dustmen are on strike these days.)

Dustpan

चौड़े मुंह वाला छोटा पात्र, जिसका प्रयोग जमीन से धूल बुहारकर उठाने के लिए किया जाता है

(He collected the dust in the dustpan and dropped it in the dustbin.)

Dust tea

चाय का बारीक पाउडर

(Many Indians like to have dust tea.)