Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blue" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

blue-chip

भरोसेमंद कंपनी अथवा निवेश

(People prefer to invest in blue-chip companies.)

blue-collar jobs

शारीरिक श्रम वाला काम

(No one wants to do blue collar jobs these days. Everybody is seeking white collar jobs.)

Bluegrass music

प्राचीन अमरीकन संगीत

(People do not like bluegrass music these days even in the US.)

blue-green algae

झील की सतह पर उगने वाला जहरीला पौधा

(They are removing the blue green algae from the country lakes.)

blue law

धार्मिक कारणों के चलते अनैतिक मानी जाने वाली गतिविधियों को सीमित करने वाला कानून

(The new generation does not respect blue laws.)

blue pencil

लिखित गद्यांश का संपादन

(He goes over a piece of writing with a blue pencil to improve it.)

Blueprint

खाका/प्रारंभिक योजना

(The Government's blueprint for economic reform was rejected by the economists.)

blue ribbon

प्रतियोगिता का उच्चतम पुरस्कार

(He won the men's blue ribbon event, the 100 metres freestyle.)



Blues

मायूसी भरा संगीत

(He was famous for singing the blues.)

have the blues

उदास महसूस करना

(She is having blues due to her divorce.)

blues singer

मायूसी भरे गीत गाने वाला

(The new generation does not like blues singers.)