Learn English: विदेशी भाषा के ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ ऐसे विदेशी शब्दों से जुड़ी इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे जिनका अंग्रेजी में बहुतायत से प्रयोग किया जाता है। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

alma mater

स्कूल या यूनिवर्सिटी जिसमें हम कभी अध्ययन कर चुके होते हैं

(It was mere coincidence that my elder sister got appointed as the professor at the alma mater where she studied approximately ten years ago.)

laissez faire

अहस्तक्षेप की नीति, सरकारी नियंत्रण का अभाव

(The laissez-faire policy of the Indian government is bound to bring about paradigm changes in the lives of the common masses.)

Déjà vu

जीवन का ऐसा विचित्र अनुभव, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप किसी परिस्थिति के बारे में ऐसा लगे कि यह पहले भी घटित हो चुका है

(When I came to the dream metropolitan city of Mumbai, I immediately had a feeling of déjà vu.)

Compos mentis

स्वस्थ मस्तिष्क एवं विवेकपूर्ण सोच वाला

(My wife's mother, in her late 80s, still is a successful business woman of the city and compos mentis.)

Eminence grise

बिना किसी अधिकार के या पर्दे के पीछे से सत्ता का प्रयोग करना

(The personal secretaries of the ministers wield the power to bring about changes in the various policies of the country. In fact, they are the eminences grises behind the government.)

Editio princeps

किसी पुस्तक का प्रथम प्रकाशित संस्करण

(She earned fabulous wealth from the sale of edition princeps of her novel which proved to be one of the bestsellers in the market.)