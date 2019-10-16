Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Shoe" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Dead men's shoes

वैसी परिस्थिति, जिसमें किसी पोस्ट पर प्रमोशन मेरिट के द्वारा नहीं, बल्कि उस पोस्ट पर आसीन ऑफिसर की मृत्यु या रिटायरमेंट के बाद प्राप्त होती है

(Highly lucrative posts in both the government and private sectors are usually sinecure and dead men's shoes.)

The shoe is on the other foot

यह किसी घटना की पूरी तरह से उल्टी परिस्थिति को दर्शाने के लिए प्रयुक्त किया जाता है

(When the teacher appeared for the examination of his promotion, it was the time for him to realize how it feels when the shoe is on the other foot.)

If the shoe fits, wear it

यदि आपके बारे में कुछ सच कहा जाता है तो आपको इसे स्वीकार करना चाहिए

(The modern politicians are always criticized for their indifferent attitude towards the common masses' woes. If the shoe fits, they must wear it.)

Shoe one's mule

धन चुराना या गबन करना

(The central government allocates huge funds for the development of the downtrodden segments of the society but authorities shoe government's mule.)

To step into dead men's shoes

ऐसे व्यक्ति की जिम्मेदारी को निभाना, जिसकी मृत्यु हो चुकी है

(In the present condition of depression, fresh recruitments are possible only when one steps into dead men's shoes.)

Shoe-maker

जूते बनाने वाला

(In the modern age of fashion, shoe-makers have been suffering from the scarcity of a wide variety of designs.)