Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Water" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

be in deep water

गंभीर संकट में पड़ जाना

(The government is in deep water over its plans for tax increases.)

dip a/your toe in (the water)

सावधानीपूर्वक शुरुआत करना/बिना अनुभव के कोई कार्य करना

(You do not know driving. So you are advised to dip your toe in the water before you occupy the driving seat.)

take to something like a duck to water

किसी कार्य को करने के लिए स्वाभाविक योग्यता का अहसास होना

(He took to fatherhood like a duck to water.)

be like a fish out of water

जल बिन मछली की तरह

(He is used to living in dense forest. When he was shifted to desert area, he was like a fish out of water.)

keep your head above water

वित्तीय संकट होने के बावजूद जैसे-तैसे काम चलाना

(The business is in trouble, but we are just about keeping our heads above water.)

come hell or high water

कठिनाई के बावजूद भी कोई कार्य करना

(I'll become an RJS officer, come hell or high water!)

Make somebody's mouth water

मुंह में पानी आना

(The smell of that bacon cooking is making my mouth water.)