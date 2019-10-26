Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Water" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

back water

अचानक विचार परिवर्तन करना

(With public pressure mounting, the government is expected to back water on the new legislation.)

be as/like oil and water

आसानी से घुल-मिल नहीं सकना

(My dad is like oil and water with my mom's boyfriend, so I don't know how they're going to get through the family reunion in each other's company.)

be dead in the water

विलुप्त होना/मृतप्राय: हो जाना

(The idea of pay hike is dead in the water now that the CEO has vetoed it.)

above water

ऐसी सम्पत्ति जिसकी कीमत अब बढ़ गई है

(Property values in our neighborhood have gone up so much that we're above water on our house.)

be in hot water

मुसीबत/परेशानी मोल लेना

(The Member of Parliament is in hot water with constituents over his uncharitable remarks.)

between wind and water

खतरनाक स्थिति में होना

(She's between wind and water, living in this terrible area. She must moves soon, for her own safety.)

cast (one's) bread upon the waters

फल की इच्छा किए बिना काम करना

(Rekah left her accounting job to cast her bread upon the waters and care for her mother.)