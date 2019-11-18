Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Cherry" तथा "Water" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

a second bite at the cherry

दूसरा अवसर

(Since a large percentage of her students failed the calculus exam, the teacher decided to give them a second bite at the cherry by allowing them to take the test again.)

bowl of cherries

खुशनुमा/शानदार

(Life is just a bowl of cherries for him. He got a promotion and got engaged in the span of a week!)

desert cherry

युद्ध के दौरान रेगिस्तान में आया नया सैनिक

(Oh, you must be a desert cherry. What's your name?)

As red as a cherry

चेरी जैसा लाल

(When she came in from ice-skating, Clara's nose was as red as a cherry.)

sweet cherry

मीठे स्वाद वाली चेरी

(I hope these are sweet cherries.)

be cherry on the cake

कोई अतिरिक्त सकारात्मक पहलू

(Having all of you here for my birthday has really been wonderful, and this thoughtful gift is the cherry on the cake.)

wild cherry

जंगली चेरी

(These wild cherries are delicious.)

Water

पानी/जल

(The water in the lake is so clear that you can see the bottom.)

water

पानी में भिगोना या धोना

(I've just watered the tomatoes.)

Water

गर्भस्थ शिशु के चारों ओर अवस्थित तरल पदार्थ

(At 3 a.m. her waters broke, and the baby was born soon after.)