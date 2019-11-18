Learn English: "Cherry" शब्द पर ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Cherry" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे।

Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Cherry" तथा "Water" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

a second bite at the cherry
दूसरा अवसर
(Since a large percentage of her students failed the calculus exam, the teacher decided to give them a second bite at the cherry by allowing them to take the test again.)

bowl of cherries
खुशनुमा/शानदार
(Life is just a bowl of cherries for him. He got a promotion and got engaged in the span of a week!)

desert cherry
युद्ध के दौरान रेगिस्तान में आया नया सैनिक
(Oh, you must be a desert cherry. What's your name?)

As red as a cherry
चेरी जैसा लाल
(When she came in from ice-skating, Clara's nose was as red as a cherry.)

sweet cherry
मीठे स्वाद वाली चेरी
(I hope these are sweet cherries.)

be cherry on the cake
कोई अतिरिक्त सकारात्मक पहलू
(Having all of you here for my birthday has really been wonderful, and this thoughtful gift is the cherry on the cake.)

wild cherry
जंगली चेरी
(These wild cherries are delicious.)

Water
पानी/जल
(The water in the lake is so clear that you can see the bottom.)

water
पानी में भिगोना या धोना
(I've just watered the tomatoes.)

Water
गर्भस्थ शिशु के चारों ओर अवस्थित तरल पदार्थ
(At 3 a.m. her waters broke, and the baby was born soon after.)

