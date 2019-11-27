Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे।

Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To face somebody down
किसी का आत्मविश्वासपूर्वक सामना करना या उसे पराजित करना
(If you are holding a post of public responsibility, you must be very confident to face down your critics.)

To explain something away
कारण बताना
(The students had very much difficulty explaining away the decrease in the average percent of marks in comparison with the previous year.)

To pay for something
गलत करने के कारण नुकसान उठाना या दंडित होना
(He did not save anything when he was earning lot of money from his business. Now he is paying for the mistake.)

To skirt around something
कठिन या शर्मनाक विषयों पर चर्चा करने से बचना
(The teacher tactfully skirted around the chapter of reproduction in her class.)

To wash over somebody
अचानक किसी व्यक्ति को बहुत प्रभावित करना
(The news of her failure in the MBA examination washed over her.)

To pelt down
भारी वर्षा होना
(It was difficult to reach the airport for the flight because it had been pelting down with rain for the last 3 days.)

To romp away
आसानी से जीत जाना
(The visiting cricket team romped away to win the test match by seven wickets.)

