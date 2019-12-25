Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn english : पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Fall through
कार्य या योजना का विफल होना
(His all business plans fell through due to unexpected losses caused by depression in the market.)

To beg off something
किसी कार्य को नहीं कर पाने के लिए माफी मांगना
(The security guard had been asked to come to the office on Sunday but he begged off doing it.)

Nibble at something
किसी चीज को छोटे टुकड़ों में खाना
(The children usually nibble at the food which they don't like at all.)

To cash in on something
किसी परिस्थिति का गलत तरीके से लाभ उठाना
(The black marketeers have been cashing in on the exorbitant price of onion in the market for the past several months.)

To head up something
किसी विभाग के प्रमुख के रूप में कार्य संभालना
(The integrity and morality of the people who head up public offices in a democracy must be immaculate and beyond any doubt.)

To straighten something out
किसी समस्या या कठिन परिस्थिति का समाधान करना
(The central government employees have made earnest appeal to the finance minister to straighten out the anomalies in the income tax slabs.)

To prey on somebody
कमजोर व्यक्ति के साथ अनुचित व्यवहार करना
(The men with power and privileges have always been preying upon the weaker segments of the society.)

To hinge on something
पूरी तरह से निर्भर करना
(The holistic development of a country like India hinges on fast industrialization of the rural areas.)

सुनील शर्मा
