Learn English: ये

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग "Phrasal verbs" के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To brazen out something

बिना शर्मिन्दा हुए गलत काम करना

(The politicians and the authorities with power and privileges siphon off huge public funds and brazen out the misdeeds so comfortably.)

To content oneself with something

किसी चीज से संतुष्ट होना

(If you want to become perfectly happy in your life then you must learn to be contented yourself with what you have.)

To prey on somebody's mind

किसी समस्या के बारे में हमेशा सोचते रहना

(The worries to pass the examination with good marks naturally prey on a student's mind.)

To muck about with something

किसी चीज को निरंतर परिवर्तित करते रहना

(The children usually keep on mucking about their toys.)

To rule out something

किसी चीज की संभावना से इंकार करना

(The central government has ruled out increasing the income tax slabs for the relief to the middle class families in the next annual budget.)

To rumble on

किसी विवाद का बहुत लंबे समय तक चलते रहना

(The issue of implementation of education policy appears to rumble on for several years to come.)

To boil down to something

अनिवार्य नतीजे तक पहुंचना

(All the economic reforms of the government have unfortunately boiled down to more poverty.)

To cock up

किसी काम को गलत ढंग से करके खराब करना

(The event manager cocked up all the arrangements of the accommodation for the marriage party guests.)