Learn English: ये शानदार Phrasal verbs सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasal verbs टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To come about

घटित होना

(It was very difficult for the people to guess how the last week robbery incident came about in the city.)

To end up doing something

किसी विशेष परिस्थिति में पहुंचना, जबकि इसकी उम्मीद न हो

(My friend's parents always wanted him to become a doctor but he ended up shining like a famous journalist in the foreign media.)

To notch something up

सफलता प्राप्त करना

(The private sector companies have been notching up huge profits over the past few years.)

To grapple with something

किसी कठिन समस्या को सुलझाने की कोशिश करना

(The African countries have been grappling with severe water crises with firm determination.)

Grind something out

खराब क्वालिटी की चीजों को बड़ी मात्रा में उत्पादित करना

(The colleges and universities have been grinding thousands of graduates and postgraduates every year in our country.)

To lose yourself to something

किसी काम में बहुत दिलचस्पी लेना

(My friend's mother started writing for the print media as a hobby but later on she lost herself to it.)

Give in

पराजय स्वीकार करना

(Do not give in to the early failures if you are determined to reach out to the goal of your life.)

Bring about

शुरुआत करना

The central government has been planning to bring about a lot of radical changes in the education system of the country.