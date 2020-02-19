Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

bloodless

बिना किसी भावना के

(His face was thin and bloodless.)

blood

खून का रिश्ता

(They are related by blood.)

be in the/your blood

किसी योग्यता को परिवार से प्राप्त करना/खून में होना

(His father and grand mother were painters too so it's obviously in the blood.)

bloodily

खून खराबे से

(All the demonstrations were bloodily suppressed.)

get blood out of/from a stone

किसी व्यक्ति या संगठन से बहुत मुश्किल से कोई कार्य करवाना

(Persuading Chris to buy a round of drinks is like getting blood out of a stone.)

Blood is thicker than water

अन्य रिश्तों की तुलना में परिवार के रिश्ते महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं

(I believe that family connections are always more important than other types of relationships. It is commonly said that blood is thicker than water.)

blood bank

ब्लड बैंक

(Blood bank stores blood.)

bloodbath

खून-खराबा

(We should try to prevent bloodbath.)

blood brother

सगा भाई होने के बजाय समारोहपूर्वक भाई बनाना

(They have become blood brothers.)

blood count

व्यक्ति के खून में लाल और श्वेत रक्त कणिकाओं की संख्या

(His blood counts are not sufficient.)

blood-curdling

अत्यधिक भय के भाव उत्पन्न करने वाला

(It was a blood-curdling story.)