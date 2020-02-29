Learn English: सीखिए अंग्रेजी भाषा के ये नए प्रभावशाली मुहावरे

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To keep ahead of somebody

दूसरों से अधिक सफल रहना

(In the fierce competition of today's world, you must labour hard for keeping ahead of others.)

To call for something

किसी काम को किए जाने की मांग करना

(The political leaders across the world have been calling for an absolute ban on the use of plastic bags.)

To align yourself with something or somebody

किसी विचार या व्यक्ति को समर्थन देना

(The leaders of the opposition parties have aligned themselves with the ruling party on the Constitution amendment bill presented in the Parliament.)

Bring back

याद दिलाना

(The song sung by the children on the school annual day brought back the sweet memories of my childhood days.)

Hold over

स्थगित करना

(The emergency cabinet meeting on the national security issues has been held over by the government.)

Take in

समझना

(The students badly failed to answer the questions in the examination as they could not take in their exact meanings.)

To abide by something

कानून या नियमों का पालन करना

(The holistic development of a democratic nation depends upon its citizens' moral duties to abide by the rules.)

Crop up

घटित होना

(The city police have been enquiring seriously about a series of bank robberies which have cropped up over the past a few months.)