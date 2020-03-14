Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

blood-red

रुधिरवत लाल

(She wore a blood red scarf.)

blood relation

खून का रिश्ता

(Brothers from the same parents have blood relation.)

bloodshed

खून खराबा

(The army was brought in to try to prevent further bloodshed.)

blood sport

खेल, जिसमें पशुओं को लहु-लुहान किया जाता है

(Indian culture does not believe in blood sport.)

blood stain

खून के धब्बे

(Blood stains on his shirt made the police suspicious of his involvement in the crime.)

bloodstained

खून के धब्बे से सना हुआ

(Bloodstained clothing was found near the scene.)

bloodstock

रेसिंग के लिए पाला गया घोड़ा

(He has plenty of blood stocks.)

bloodstream

रक्तप्रवाह

(The drug works more quickly if it is injected directly into the bloodstream.)

bloodsucker

खून चूसने वाला

(Leeches and mosquitoes are bloodsuckers.)

blood test

खून की जांच

(He underwent a blood test to find out the cause of the desease.)

bloodthirsty

खून का प्यासा/हिंसा एवं मारने पर उतारू

(Police dispersed bloodthirsty mob.)

blood transfusion

शरीर में खून चढ़ाना

(She recovered after the blood transfusion.)

blood ties

खून के संबंध

(They are bound by their blood ties.)

blood vessel

रक्त धमनियां

(There was a clot in his blood vessel.)