Learn English: जानिए अंग्रेजी के सामान्य मुहावरों के बारे में

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में अंग्रेजी भाषा के कुछ मुहावरों के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

1. ‘The best of both worlds’ -means you can enjoy two different opportunities at the same time.

2. ‘Speak of the devil’ - means that the person you’re just talking about actually appears at that moment.

3. ‘See eye to eye’ - this means agreeing with someone.

4. ‘Once in a blue moon’ - an event that happens infrequently.

5 . ‘Let the cat out of the bag’ - to accidentally reveal a secret.

6. ‘No pain no gain’ - You have to work hard for something you want.

7. ‘Bite the bullet’ - Decide to do something unpleasant that you have avoiding doing.

8. ‘The elephant in the room’ - A matter or problem that is obvious of great importance but that is not discussed openly.

9. ‘You can’t judge a book by its cover’ - to not judge someone or something based solely on appearance.

10. ‘To cost an arm and a leg’- something is very expensive.

11. ‘A piece of cake’- something is very easy.

12. ‘To kill two birds with one stone’ - to solve two problems at once.

13. ‘A blessing in disguise’ - An misfortune that eventually results in something good happening later on.

14. ‘Giving someone the cold shoulder’ - To ignore someone.

15. ‘Stealing someones thunder’ - Taking credit for someone else achievements.

16. ‘To feel under the weather’ - to not feel well.

17. ‘Pulling someone’s leg’ - Joking with someone.

18. ‘Throwing caution to the wind’ - Being reckless or taking a risk.