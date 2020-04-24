Learn English: ये आसान से वर्ड्स सीखकर आप भी बोल सकते हैं इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To draw back

ऐसे कार्य को करने से पीछे हटना, जिससे भय लगता हो

(The central government has finally decided to draw back from bringing about radical changes in the public distribution system.)

To reason something out

किसी चीज को समझने के लिए गहराई से सोचना

(The educationists and psychologists have been reasoning out the fast decline in the reading habit of students across the country.)

To bulk out something

किसी चीज में कुछ मिलाकर बड़ा बनाना

(The editor of the magazine has suggested me to add a few paragraphs to the story for bulking it out.)

To lie with somebody

किसी की जिम्मेदारी होना

(The decision to reform the economic policy of the 1990s of the country lies with the government.)

To grope for something

हाथ से टटोलकर चीज को पाने की कोशिश करना

(When the light went in the night, she groped for the bunch of keys on the dining table.)

To stumble across somebody or something

किसी व्यक्ति या चीज से अनायास मुलाकात होना

(It was the happiest moment for her when she stumbled across one of her friends of school days yesterday.)